Watch live: Biden delivers address from Oval Office

President Biden will address the American public from the Oval Office Thursday evening as the U.S. faces complex challenges abroad and internal division on Capitol Hill. Biden is expected to present a request for a $100 billion aid package, which will include funds for Ukraine’s war effort, Israel’s fight against Hamas, U.S. border security and aid for defense in the Indo-Pacific region.

Biden just returned from meetings Wednesday in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, where he underscored an enduring commitment to the security of the close U.S. ally. The Senate today unanimously affirmed that promise in a resolution guaranteeing further cooperation.

During his visit, the president also expressed grief and outrage for the Israeli victims of Hamas, and for the great majority of Gazans, who are civilians suffering the cost of a war they did not seek. Biden secured the cooperation of Israel and Egypt to allow relief shipments to begin entering the Gaza Strip and pledged $100 million in U.S. humanitarian aid.

Ukraine’s struggle to push back the Russian invasion has made progress in recent months, but has been a hard-fought grind from the start.

Biden has repeatedly assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the U.S. will provide material support for as long as it takes. Many in Congress have backed that unqualified commitment, although some House Republicans have grown critical of what they see as a potentially unending burden on the U.S.

Biden is also expected to address support for Taiwan against potential military action by China.

Funding for the proposed international military aid will require some resolution to the House Speakership stalemate, and the White House is urging the divided GOP House leadership to see past their internal disputes.

The address is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT.

