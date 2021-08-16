WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan after the United States completed a near-total troop withdrawal earlier in the week.

Biden has faced backlash for remaining silent as the Taliban seized control of much of the country, including the capital of Kabul.

On July 8, the president assured the public that the Afghan army, which was equipped and trained by the U.S. military, would be able to deter an overthrow by Taliban forces. Biden also insisted there would be "no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan."

Helicopters have been deployed to transport U.S. Embassy officials to the Kabul airport as personnel continue to evacuate.

