WATCH LIVE: Biden holds press conference without Putin after first meeting as president
President Joe Biden is set to hold a press conference following his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
The global leaders will be participating in separate pressers and not together, which is a divergence from when Putin and then-President Donald Trump met three years ago. The Russian president's Q&A will come before Biden's, who will hold his second.
