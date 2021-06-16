WATCH LIVE: Biden holds press conference without Putin after first meeting as president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Washington Examiner Staff
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden is set to hold a press conference following his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The global leaders will be participating in separate pressers and not together, which is a divergence from when Putin and then-President Donald Trump met three years ago. The Russian president's Q&A will come before Biden's, who will hold his second.

BIDEN GEARS UP FOR SHOWDOWN WITH 'KILLER' PUTIN

'PRUDENT': BIDEN'S REFUSAL TO CONDUCT JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE DENIES PUTIN A PROPAGANDA WIN, OFFICIALS SAY

BIDEN AND PUTIN EXPECTED TO LAUNCH ARMS CONTROL TALKS WITH REAGAN-GORBACHEV ECHO

US BLAMES RUSSIANS FOR SHOVING MATCH AT START OF BIDEN-PUTIN SUMMIT

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Russia

Original Author: Washington Examiner Staff

Original Location: WATCH LIVE: Biden holds press conference without Putin after first meeting as president

Recommended Stories