WATCH LIVE: Burgum's 2024 State of the State address at 11 a.m.

Jan. 23—DICKINSON — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum delivers the 2024 State of the State address from Dickinson State University this morning. You can watch the State of the State address above.

BACKGROUND: On Monday morning, Burgum announced he will not seek a third term in the upcoming election.

Talking points for the address have been announced

and will include a proposed $515 million tax relief package and various other state development initiatives.