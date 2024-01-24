WATCH LIVE: Burgum's 2024 State of the State address at 11 a.m.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jan. 23—DICKINSON — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum delivers the 2024 State of the State address from Dickinson State University this morning. You can watch the State of the State address above.
BACKGROUND: On Monday morning, Burgum announced he will not seek a third term in the upcoming election.
Talking points for the address have been announced
and will include a proposed $515 million tax relief package and various other state development initiatives.