Watch live cams from Rehoboth, Lewes, other East Coast sites as a storm enters Delaware

A powerful storm with wind gusts hitting 50 to 60 mph and rain totals between 1.5 to 3 inches will hit Delaware.

Some live cams are currently available as the storm makes its arrival.

Flooding tips: Here's how to keep safe and tips in case of a flood, tornado or heat wave hits Delaware

Rehoboth Boardwalk

Lewes Yacht Club

Wilmington

Royal Plus, Ocean City, MD

The Embers Center, Ocean City, MD

Taphouse, Ocean City, MD

Sea Isle City, NJ

Ocean City, NJ

Resorts Casino Hotel, Atlantic City

DE Weather: High winds, heavy rains, flooding expected in Delaware. Here's the latest forecast

How to escape your car in flood? : Learn that and other safety tips for quickly rising water

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: DE Weather: Watch live cams as parts of state are under flood warning