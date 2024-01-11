Watch live: City of Austin leaders on arctic blast preparation

Austin city leaders are planning a press conference Thursday morning as an arctic blast is set to bring the coldest temperatures of the winter season to the region.

Central Texas has seen below-zero temperatures each of the past three Februaries. The freeze of 2023 led to power outages mostly caused by downed trees and the 2022 storm resulted in a dayslong boil water notice, but the 2021 storm was the worst of them all. Winter Storm Uri in 2021 resulted in millions losing power across the state and almost 250 people dying.

The city held a similar press conference last month, discussing plans to prepare for the weather and advice for residents. Thursday's event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Watch it here:

