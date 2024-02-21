WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments underway in murder trial of Adam Montgomery

LIVE COURT UPDATES FROM BOSTON 25′S BOB WARD:

Judge just excused jury for 15 minute break. After State closes, they'll go into instructions, then deliberations will begin this afternoon. @boston25 #AdamMontgomery #HarmonyMontgomery — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Caroline Smith has wrapped up her closing. State will close in 15 minutes. #AdamMontgomery #HarmonyMontgomery @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Smith: If you decide this case based on emotion, it could be a quick verdict. Take your time. #AdamMontgomery #HarmonyMontgomery @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Smith We are talking about trusting Kayla. If you have that doubt, you must find Adam Not Guilty #AdamMontgomery #HarmonyMontgomery @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Smith: Adam worked for years to get Harmony. He loved her and wanted her in the house. He wanted to raise her. Things fell apart, but he didn't hate Harmony. #HarmonyMontgomery #AdamMontgomery @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Smith: "You can hold Adam accountable for what he did. But Kayla is lying, she continues to lie. She made up things in front of you. Adam did some very bad things, he did not kill his daughter." #adammontgomery #HarmonyMontgomery @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Smith: "That child would have been as bloody as you can imagine. There was no blood (in the car). Her (Kayla's) story is false." @boston25 #AdamMontgomery #HarmonyMontgomery — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

As Caroline Smith discussed the dismemberment of Harmony's body in Union St apartment, Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey got up and ran out of the courtroom. #AdamMontgomery #HarmonyMontgomery @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Smith: "Was Kayla capable to make up a lie that Adam brutally beat his daughter to death?

Yes, she is capable. And she did do it." #AdamMontgomery #HarmonyMontgomery @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Smith: When you look at critical eye at Kayla’s lies, you will see they are lies intertwined with the truth.

The allegation that Adam beat his child for days and then on 12/7 for hours, is crazy. @boston25 #AdamMontgomerytrial #HarmonyMontgomery — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Smith: Adam did not kill his baby girl. He made horrible and criminal decisions after Harmony's death to keep his family together. @boston25 #adammontgomery — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Defense atty Caroline Smith is giving her close now. @boston25 #AdamMontgomerytrial — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Adam Montgomery Trial: DEFENSE RESTS>

Closings now. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Judge Amy Messer has DENIED defense motion to have Kayla Montgomery's testimony excluded from jury consideration. #AdamMontgomery @boston25 #harmonymontgomery #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

Adam Montgomery is charged with the murder of his 5 yr old daughter, #HarmonyMontgomery. She has never been found. Adam's wife, Kayla is, NH's key witness. Defense moving to have her testimony excluded. @boston25 #AdamMontgomerytrial — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

I'm in Hillsborough Superior Court, Manchester, NH for the #AdamMontgomery murder trial. Adam is at the jail and is not in court today. State rested yesterday. This means he will not take the stand in his defense. Only two defense witnesses listed. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) February 21, 2024

STORY:

Closing arguments got underway Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire father accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, in December 2019, after the defense rested its case without calling a single witness.

Adam Montgomery, 34, is charged with second-degree murder, assault, and witness tampering in connection with Harmony’s death. At the start of his trial, his legal team informed the court that he intended to plead guilty to charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence.

Adam Montgomery enters the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024. He is accused of killing his five-year-old daughter, Harmony.

Adam Montgomery enters the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024. He is accused of killing his five-year-old daughter, Harmony. David Lane/UNION LEADER POOL

Adam Montgomery enters the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024. He is accused of killing his five-year-old daughter, Harmony. David Lane/UNION LEADER POOL

Adam Montgomery and his lawyers Caroline Smith and James Brooks watch as potential jurors enter the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024.

Assistant New Hampshire Attorney Generals Christopher Knowles (at left) and Benjamin Agati stand as potential jurors enter the courtroom at jury selection for the Adam Montgomery murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024.

Adam Montgomery stands with his lawyers Caroline Smith and James Brooks as they await potential jurors to enter the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024.

Superior Court Justice Amy Messer conducts a bench meeting with lawyers at jury selection for the Adam Montgomery murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024. From left are Assistant New Hampshire Attorney Generals Christopher Knowles and Benjamin Agati and Public Defenders Caroline Smith and James Brooks.

A judge on Tuesday denied a motion from the defense requesting to dismiss the charges of second-degree murder and assault against Adam Montgomery.

Adam’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, broke down crying on the stand and shared gruesome testimony as the prosecution’s star witness.

Kayla Montgomery, 33, told the court that her husband violently punched Harmony when he flew into a rage on Dec. 7, 2019, shortly before they noticed her lifeless body.

Adam Montgomery later folded the girl’s body into a duffel bag, and he spent the next few weeks moving Harmony’s decaying body by hiding it in a restaurant freezer, in the ceiling of a shelter, in an apartment refrigerator, Kayla Montgomery said. In their apartment, she testified, Adam spent hours dismembering the child’s body so it could fit in a small bag.

“It was evil,” Kayla Montgomery said in describing Adam Montgomery’s “crazy eyes” look and demeanor towards his young daughter on the day Harmony died.

Days after the girl’s death, in perhaps the most gruesome account of her testimony, Kayla Montgomery admitted to assisting Adam Montgomery as he cut the clothes off of Harmony’s decaying corpse and showered hot water on the girl’s corpse, in an attempt to speed decomposition by using lime.

Kayla Montgomery has a plea deal with the state and has previously identified her estranged husband as Harmony’s killer.

Rebecca Maines, who is in prison for a parole violation, testified that Adam Montgomery testified Tuesday that Adam Montgomery hated the Harmony “right to his core” because she reminded him of her mother.

Authorities believe Montgomery killed the girl on Dec. 7, 2019, but she wasn’t reported missing until nearly two years later. Harmony’s body has not been found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

