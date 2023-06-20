Watch live: Coast Guard press conference on missing Titanic tourist submersible

The U.S. Coast Guard will hold a press briefing this afternoon about the submersible carrying five people to the wreckage site of the Titanic that went missing Sunday.

The press briefing will begin at 1 p.m. ET, and you can watch live at the embed at the top of the page or on USA TODAY's YouTube channel. The full briefing will also be posted on the Defense Media Activity's website, the communications and news arm from the Department of Defense, the Coast Guard said.

Both the Coast Guard and a Canadian maritime patrol aircraft are searching for the submarine, named the Titan, which vanished into the North Atlantic Ocean. It had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it set out around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Follow along for updates on the search here.

