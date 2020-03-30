Trump says nationwide stay-at-home order is "pretty unlikely" at this point

President Trump said a nationwide stay-at-home order, like the ones states have been implementing on their own, is "pretty unlikely" at this time. The possibility of such an order has been floated and discussed, but the president has been reluctant to impose such an extreme measure at this point. It's a step that has been taken by Italy, the country with the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities.

"Well we've talked about it, there are obviously there are some parts of the country that are in far deeper trouble than others," Mr. Trump said during Monday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing. He added that his administration would let people know if such a drastic step is to be taken, but he thinks it's "pretty unlikely."

On Monday, more states, including Maryland and Virginia, issued stay-at-home orders, with Virginia's slated to last until June 10th — far later than any state so far. The president said the U.S. is "sort of putting it all on the line this 30 days," after he extended his earlier April 12th target for getting the country back to work to April 30. Mr. Trump has been eager to get the economy back on track, but said he was persuaded to extend social distancing guidelines after public health experts presented him with models showing as many as 2 million Americans could die without mitigating action.

Mr. Trump had hoped that Americans would begin to resume their normal lives by Easter Sunday, but the president told reporters on Sunday that the date had been "aspirational." Instead, recommendations from the federal government for Americans to work from home, limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid travel will remain in place until April 30.

CBS News mourns loss of colleague Maria Mercader

Reverend Timothy Cole shares his coronavirus experience

Lessons to learn from South Korea's successful coronavirus fight