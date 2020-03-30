Trump announces social distancing guidelines extended to April 30

President Trump said Sunday the peak in the death rate from the coronavirus pandemic is likely to hit in two weeks and extended guidelines to slow the spread of the deadly illness for 30 days.

"The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end," Mr. Trump said during a briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. "Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread."

The president said his administration would be finalizing social distancing guidelines on Tuesday. He said he does not anticipate the restrictions will be relaxed by region.

"It's very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines," he said, adding that he believes the country will be "well on our way to recovery" by June 1.

Mr. Trump had previously suggested he wants to reopen the U.S. economy, which has been battered by the coronavirus outbreak, by April 12. On Sunday, he said that date was "aspirational."

