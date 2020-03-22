President Trump and members of his Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Sunday as the global death toll from the illness topped more than 14,000.

Mr. Trump said that the major disaster declarations in New York and Washington state have been approved; he will approve California's request "soon." The president also said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is working to assist states hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said Sunday that four large medical stations with 1,000 beds each are going to be built in New York. Eight medical stations are heading to California over the next 48 hours. In Washington state, Mr. Trump said seven medical stations will be set up there.

In the U.S., where nearly 400 people have died due to the coronavirus, members of the Senate are set to reconvene to move forward with a stimulus package to help families and industries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The package is expected to cost between $1.5 and $2 trillion. On Sunday afternoon, senators are scheduled to vote on whether to advance the measure, teeing up a vote on its final passage as early as Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled the 247-page bill Thursday, though it was swiftly met with criticism from Democrats who said the proposal didn't do enough to help workers and provided too much for industries reeling from the outbreak, which has led state officials to urge residents to remain in their homes and order restaurants, bars and theaters to close.

Republican and Democratic negotiators worked over the weekend to hammer out the details of the "phase three" deal, but Democratic leaders said Sunday they remain at odds over several aspects of the legislation. The bill follows an $8.3 billion emergency package signed into law by President Trump earlier this month and a coronavirus relief bill signed by Mr. Trump last week.

