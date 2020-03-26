Mnuchin says stimulus package will keep economy running for 3 months

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says he anticipates the Senate stimulus package will keep the economy afloat for about three months, as the nation deals with the catastrophic economic fallout from the novel coronavirus. Senate leaders of both parties have

During the task force briefing, Mr. Trump predicted the country will soon open up "like a rocket ship," as he eyes an Easter deadline for restoring a normal existence for the country. On Tuesday, the president said he could see the "light at the end of the tunnel," even as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country continues to rise dramatically. Mr. Trump on Wednesday touted his administration's response to the virus in providing tests, ventilators and other needed equipment, as governors plead for more equipment.

"It's hard not to be happy with the job we're doing. That I can tell you," the president said of his administration's response to the crisis.

Mr. Trump's impatience with the widespread closures is running up against an outbreak that continues to grow at a rapid pace. In the U.S., more than 61,000 people have tested positive and over 890 have died of the disease. The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the U.S. could become the new epicenter in the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx warned Americans that more cycles of this virus are coming.

"I know we'll be successful in putting this down now. But we really need to be prepared for another cycle," Fauci said.

