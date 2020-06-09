Cuomo: Trump should apologize for "reprehensible" tweet

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday called President Trump's tweet promoting conspiracy theories about an elderly protester who was hospitalized after being shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo "reprehensible."

"President Trump did a tweet today that surprises me — even after all the tweets that he has done," Cuomo said at his daily press briefing. The governor said he was shocked and disgusted by the president's suggestion that the 75-year-old man is an "ANTIFA provocateur" and may have been trying to "set up" law enforcement.

Video of the incident shows the man, Martin Gugino, being pushed backwards and falling to the ground, bleeding from the head as numerous police officers walk past him. Two Buffalo police officers were charged with second-degree assault following the incident, and have pleaded not guilty.

Speaking about the president's tweet, Cuomo said, "there's no fact to any of it," calling it a "reprehensible, dumb comment."

"He should apologize for that tweet, because it is wholly unacceptable," Cuomo said.

"Show some decency, show some humanity… you're the president of the United States."

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

Cuomo gave an update Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the protests over George Floyd's death. The governor addressed reporters a day after New York City, once the epicenter of the crisis, began Phase 1 of reopening after an 80-day lockdown.

He warned Monday that other states, including California, Florida and Texas, have seen spikes in infections after reopening. He said based on the numbers and if New Yorkers "stay smart," the state could continue reopening.

"New Yorkers did what many experts told me wasn't possible in 100 days," Cuomo said Monday. "I don't think I've had a good night's sleep in 100 days knowing some of things they told me. New Yorkers bent the curve by being smart. We're celebrating, we're reopening, we're excited. Our mojo's back, our energy's back, stay smart."

