WATCH LIVE: Dayton Public Schools to interview three superintendent candidates today

Feb. 5—Dayton Public Schools' board of education today will be interviewing the three finalists for the superintendent position.

The meeting will begin this morning with students interviewing the three finalists, Dr. David Lawrence, interim superintendent of Dayton Public Schools; Dr. Alesia Smith, chief of schools for Cincinnati Public Schools in Cincinnati and H. Allen Smith II, school system leader in Mansfield, Texas.

Today the interview schedule is: — 9 to 9:45 a.m. — Students with Alesia Smith — 10 to 10:45 a.m. — Students with H. Allen Smith — 11 to 11:45 a.m. — Students with David Lawrence

At noon, the school board is meeting and will go into executive session, meaning the meeting is closed to the public.

This evening, parents and caregivers will be interviewing the candidates. That schedule is: — 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Alesia Smith — 7:20 to 8:05 p.m. David Lawrence — 8:10 to 8:55 p.m. H. Allen Smith

You can watch the student interviews here and watch the parent/caregiver interviews here.

According to the district, THE meetings will also take place Tuesday, but will not be livestreamed. The DPS board has a scheduled meeting Tuesday but it is not clear when the board will make a final decision.