Watch live: Defense team addresses accusations against indicted Austin police officers

Attorneys representing 19 Austin police officers that were indicted by a state grand jury are scheduled to address the charges against their clients Monday afternoon.

The Austin officers are accused of using excessive force during the protests in the city in May 2020 following officer-involved deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Michael Ramos a month prior in Austin.

Last week, Travis County District Attorney José Garza and Austin Police Chief Joe Chacon addressed the allegations in their own news conferences.

Representing the officers are Doug O’Connell and Ken Ervin. They are scheduled to begin a news conference at 1 p.m. An embed of the live streamed event will be added to this story as as soon as it becomes available.

