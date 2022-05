Senators Murphy (D-Conn.), Markey (D-Mass.), and Padilla (D-Calif.) will speak Thursday about gun safety legislation following the reintroduction of the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act by Murphy and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) this morning.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET.

