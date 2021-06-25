WATCH LIVE: Derek Chauvin prison sentencing

In this article:

Former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Friday for the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison after being convicted April 20 on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County District Court in Minnesota denied Chauvin's request for a retrial earlier Friday.

A livestream of the sentencing will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time.

