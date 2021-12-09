Watch live: Detroit police, Wayne County prosecutor to give update on school threats

Detroit Police Chief James White and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will give an update at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on school threats made in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting.

Children as young as 9 years old were in custody Wednesday in southeast Michigan juvenile detention facilities after they allegedly spoke about violence they might commit involving schools and students.

The arrests and charges involving youths across metro Detroit were part of a rash of similar "copy-cat" threats being tracked nationwide, following the Nov. 30 shooting spree at Oxford High School in Oakland County. Authorities have warned students that they face serious consequences for even playfully mentioning the idea of using guns at school or otherwise causing violence.

Free Press reporter Frank Witsil contributed to this report.

