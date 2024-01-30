Watch live: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faces impeachment House hearing

Impeachment proceedings against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are beginning in the U.S. House. The move comes after more than 60 House Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, toured the border days before Mayorkas did the same.

Meanwhile, bipartisan talks on a border and immigration deal continue to progress slowly in the Senate as lawmakers look to tie changes in border policy to foreign aid. Mayorkas is involved in those talks, and a spokesperson for the DHS has called out the push to impeach him.

Dig deeper: From ground zero of the US immigration crisis, Mayorkas in Texas calls on Congress to act

“There is no valid basis to impeach Secretary Mayorkas, as senior members of the House majority have attested, and this extreme impeachment push is a harmful distraction from our critical national security priorities,” Mia Ehrenberg, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement.

Watch the proceedings here:

Migrants at Eagle Pass

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Mayorkas impeachment hearing in Congress over border crisis livestream