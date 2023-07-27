Watch live: DOJ makes Memphis announcement on civil rights matter amid Tyre Nichols investigation

The United States Department of Justice is set to make an announcement Thursday in Memphis regarding a civil rights matter.

A press conference has been scheduled at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Tennessee for 11 a.m. CT / 12 p.m. ET.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Kevin G. Ritz are slated to speak.

The press conference comes months after the DOJ announced it would review the Memphis Police Department and its use of force tactics in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death at the hands of several MPD officers.

Nichols, was a 29-year-old skateboarder who worked at FedEx's Hub operation and was driving home in his neighborhood in southeast Memphis when he was pulled over by officers in early January.

Body cam footage and nearby surveillance video shows officers aggressively pulling out a confused Nichols from his car and shouting conflicting commands. They did not give him a reason for the traffic stop.

Nichols ran away as one officer got out a taser and fired at him. When they caught up with Nichols, they took turns delivering blows to his face and torso.

He did not receive medical care for 17 minutes and grew disoriented as he was propped up against a police car. Nichols died three days later in a Memphis hospital.

Since then, five MPD officers were fired and later charged with second-degree murder. A sixth officer was also fired but has not been criminally charged. The five officers pleaded not guilty.

The officers were part of the "SCORPION" unit, one of the many specialized units tasked with patrolling hot spots for crime in Memphis.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation jointly initiated an investigation into the conduct of the five former officers for civil rights violations.

