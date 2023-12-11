WATCH LIVE: Donna Adelson arraigned as attorneys make motion for access

Donna Adelson is being arraigned in a Leon County courtroom this afternoon.

Adelson, 73, the matriarch of a wealthy South Florida family long in the cross hairs of police and prosecutors in the 2014 murder-for-hire plot, appeared in court for the arraignment and motion hearing. She entered a plea of not guilty.

Her court hearing came less than 24 hours before her son, Charlie Adelson, is scheduled to be sentenced for his role in the murder. Charlie Adelson, 47, faces a mandatory life sentence following his conviction Nov. 6 of first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation.

Donna Adelson was arrested Nov. 13 as she and her husband, Harvey Adelson, attempted to fly out of Miami International Airport with one-way tickets to the non-extradition country. Her attempt to leave the country happened one week after jurors returned guilty verdicts in her son’s trial.

She was later indicted by a Leon County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation. If convicted, she, too, faces a mandatory life sentence.

Last week, Marissel Descalzo, her Miami defense lawyer, asked Everett to order an independent psychological evaluation or alternatively home detention for Donna Adelson. She alleged in her motion that her client had been forced to sit naked in an isolated cell and had been denied medicine and phone calls to her lawyer.

Markel, a law professor at Florida State University, was fatally shot in the garage of his Betton Hills home on July 18, 2014. The murder-for-hire killing happened amid bitter post-divorce court battles between Markel and his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, who is Donna Adelson’s daughter and Charlie Adelson’s sister.

