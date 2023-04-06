The Latest: Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez case now a death investigation, Everman police say

The search for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez has now become a death investigation, Everman police announced at a news conference Thursday.

Although the child’s remains have not been found, the evidence collected by investigators led them to conclude that Noel is likely dead, Police Chief Craig Spencer said.

Everman police held a press conference about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to provide the latest updates.

Watch video from KDFW-TV below and follow the latest updates here.

Noel was last seen in the weeks after his mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, gave birth to twins girls in October, Spencer said. Noel was present for the birth and appeared malnourished at that time, witnesses told police.

Rodriguez-Singh made statements that she thought Noel was “evil” and “possessed” and that she was afraid he might harm his baby sisters, according to police interviews with witnesses.