Watch live: Everman, Texas, police update search for missing child Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

Everman police will hold a press conference about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with updates on the search for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

Watch live here:

Texas issued an Endangered Missing Persons alert for Noel when authorities discovered his mother, stepfather and siblings left the country on an international flight without him, police said. An Amber Alert was initially issued on Saturday for Noel, who authorities say has severe disabilities and has not been seen since November.

On Monday, police searched the family’s home and property on Wisteria Drive. Noel’s mom, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, has four children between ages 7 and 11, and 5-month-old twins with her husband, 35-year-old Arshdeep Singh. All of them lived inside a large shed that was converted into a living space behind another house. The man who lives at the house is cooperating with police.

On March 20, authorities made a welfare check at the family’s home after authorities received an anonymous tip that the 6-year-old was missing. During the welfare check, Rodriguez-Singh lied and said Noel was in Mexico with his biological father, according to Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer. Authorities had no reason to doubt her story at the the time, but police later confirmed that the father was deported before Noel was born and has never met the child, he said.

Police found a pickup truck that belongs to Noel’s mother at DFW Airport. Inside the truck, police found a travel visa for one of Rodriguez-Singh’s other six children. The visa was obtained the day after authorities made the welfare check at the family’s home, Spencer said.

The visa was for travel to India with a stop first in Turkey. Authorities confirmed the family was on the flight to Turkey, but have not confirmed whether the family was on the connecting flight to India or where in India the flight was going.

Police urged the public to share any information, no matter how small the detail or how long ago they saw the family. Tips can be called in at 817-293-2923. Everman police also have set up an email address for tips at tips@evermantx.net