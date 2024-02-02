WATCH LIVE: FHP gives update after trooper dies in line-of-duty after crash on I-95

Florida Highway Patrol officials are giving an update after a trooper died in the line of duty Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 95.

Officials said Trooper Zachary Fink lost his life during a crash on I-95 in Port Saint Lucie.

Troopers said Fink was in pursuit of a fleeing felon in St. Lucie County.

Several state officials, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have shared their condolences after the deadly crash.

Our hearts go out to the family of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink, who was killed in the line of duty while attempting to detain a fleeing felon in St. Lucie County.@CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for the Fink family and the entire FHP community. pic.twitter.com/iWYuKqrkZF — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 2, 2024

FHP officials are planning to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to share more details on the crash.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

