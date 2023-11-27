Watch live: First Lady Jill Biden unveils 2023 White House holiday decorations

On Monday, First Lady Jill Biden will unveil the holiday and seasonal decorations for the White House's 2023 theme: The "Magic, Wonder and Joy" of the Holidays.

USA TODAY will be providing coverage of this event, which begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the embedded video at the top of the page or on USA TODAY's YouTube channel.

President Joe Biden and the First Lady wrote in a welcome letter that the theme is "inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the magic, wonder, and joy of the holidays."

During the official unveiling, the White House said Biden will offer her holiday message and thank the volunteers from across the country who helped decorate for the season.

She invited National Guard families to be the first members of the public to experience the holiday décor, and children of the National Guard families and local military families will have a special performance by the cast of the North American tour of Disney’s stage musical, "Frozen."

