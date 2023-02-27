Live: Week 6 continues in Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial

Tension in the courtroom reached an early peak when Alex Murdaugh testified that after he was arrested, he and his defense team attempted to reach out to prosecutors and offer information to help their investigations into his admitted financial crimes and the murders of Maggie and Paul.

“Mr. (prosecutor Creighton) Waters, you keep making issues about the first time you’re hearing these things. When I got arrested and I went to jail, we began reaching out to you to talk to you about all of these things, to try to tell you everything I’d done, to give you all these details, to help y’all go through these financial things,” Murdaugh testified. “Up until the time you charged me with murdering my wife and child you would never give (defense attorney) Jim Griffin a response to our invitations to sit down and meet with you.”

Waters challenged, “So you’re telling me I never responded to Jim Griffin, is that what you’re saying here today? Are you saying that you ever, before yesterday, reached out to someone through yourself or through your attorneys, that you ever reached out to law enforcement and the prosecution and told them the story about the kennels. Are you telling me that?”

As Murdaugh began to confirm he hadn’t told law enforcement about his presence at the kennels, Griffin rose to “strongly object” to the line of questioning.

“This question on him volunteering information about these charges violates his Fifth Amendment rights,” Griffin argued.

Newman overruled the objection. As Waters continued, Griffin rose again briefly after.

“The objection is overruled. Sit down Mr. Griffin,” Newman ordered.

Witness statements

Jurors will hear testimonies from several witnesses, including officers from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office who responded to Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s murder scene.

