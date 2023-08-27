Watch live: Florida Gov. DeSantis gives update on Tropical Storm Idalia ahead of storm

As Florida faces the real possibility of a major hurricane threat, Gov. Ron DeSantis has returned to the capital city from campaigning in Iowa for the presidency.

Fresh off of issuing a preparatory emergency declaration for 33 counties ahead of the storm, DeSantis will be addressing the media and Floridians at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

On Sunday morning, the state EOC was partially activated at Level 2 bringing in Division of Emergency Management personnel along with necessary emergency support functions. The governor, while campaigning for the presidency in Iowa, tweeted about the emergency declaration and urged residents to prepare.

Governor Ron DeSantis Delivers Update on Tropical Storm Idalia https://t.co/i6QRY3RLh3 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 27, 2023

What's next?

