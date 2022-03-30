Former Tampa police officer arrested on 100 counts of child pornography

TAMPA — A former Tampa Police Department officer has been arrested on 100 counts of child pornography, Chief Mary O’Connor said in a news conference Wednesday night.

Paul Mumford, 61, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and faces charges of possession of child pornography. The department received a tip in December from someone who claimed that Mumford had illegal images of children on his personal electronic devices, according to O’Connor.

Police served search warrants at his two homes in January and detectives found child pornography on multiple devices, according to O’Connor.

Mumford retired from the Tampa Police Department in 2015 and immediately became a reserve officer, working on a volunteer basis, she said. Mumford was fired from his volunteer work in February, O’Connor said.

Mumford worked in the department’s sex crimes unit from 2008 to 2009, O’Connor said.

