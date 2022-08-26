Watch live Friday: Memorial service for Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy Bobby Swartz

A memorial service to honor Sgt. Bobby Swartz, an Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy who was shot while serving lockout orders, is planned for Friday afternoon.

Investigation:OKC man arrested in deputy's death was heavily armed, records show

The service will be held at Crossings Community Church, 14600 N Portland, in Oklahoma City. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Watch live below:

More: Stunned colleagues remember commitment, spirit of Oklahoma County sheriff's Sgt. Bobby Swartz

Check back for more coverage of Sgt. Bobby Swartz's memorial service.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Watch live Friday: Memorial service for Sgt. Bobby Swartz