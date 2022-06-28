Watch live: Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced following child sex trafficking conviction

The Daily Beast

via Facebook/Rudy GiulianiFormer New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani doubled down Monday on his wildly overblown characterization that he was brutally assaulted by a Staten Island grocery store worker over the weekend, despite security footage showing the man only tapped his back.Speaking to about 200 people in a Facebook Live, Giuliani called the viral security footage “deceptive.” He claimed the pat packed so much vigor it nearly knocked him and a friend to the ground, but he was able to stay upright