Watch live: Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced following child sex trafficking conviction
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ghislaine MaxwellSocialite
- Jeffrey EpsteinAmerican financier
A sentence will be announced Tuesday for Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been found guilty of trafficking children for sexual abuse along with the late Jeffrey Epstein, who died before he could go to trial.
Coverage is ongoing.
Watch the live video above.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.