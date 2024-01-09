Watch live: Gov. Kim Reynolds gives her 2024 Condition of the State address at 6 p.m.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to give her annual Condition of the State address at the Iowa Capitol at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The address, where Reynolds will set out her legislative priorities for the year, will be broadcast live statewide on Iowa PBS.

Reynolds will address the Iowa Legislature from the Iowa House chamber. Lawmakers gaveled in Monday to formally begin the 2024 legislative session, where Republican leaders said their focus will be on tax cuts and xx.

You can watch the address live here:

Reynolds' speech comes on the second day of the session, which started under the shadow of the Jan. 4 school shooting in Perry.

Students staged a walkout and protested in the Capitol Monday to demand that legislators address gun violence.

The Register will have complete coverage of the address and legislative reaction at www.desmoinesregister.com.

