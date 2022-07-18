Watch live: Greenwood police give update on mall mass shooting

Watch FOX59 News Live

Greenwood police are giving an update into the Sunday shooting that left three people and the shooter dead.

A lone man with a long gun killed three people before an armed bystander killed him in the Greenwood Park Mall food court Sunday evening, according to Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison. Two people were injured.

Ison said Sunday night that there were five victims. Three were killed and two were injured in the shooting. The youngest victim was a 12-year-old girl who suffered a minor wound. Ison said she went home with her parents after the incident and then told them about a "scratch" on her back. They called police and the girl was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be "just fine," he said.

The other victims ranged in age from early 20s to 30, he said.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office said early Monday four people were fatally shot, including one woman and three men. The assailant was among the dead. The woman was pronounced deceased at Eskenazi Hospital, one man died at St. Francis Hospital and two men were pronounced deceased at Greenwood Mall. Autopsies are pending.

On Monday, the coroner's office released the names of the following individuals:

Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, the shooter, age 20, of Greenwood.

Pedro Pineda, age 56, of Indianapolis.

Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, age 37, of Indianapolis.

Victor Gomez, age 30, of Indianapolis.

Autopsies on all four individuals are schedule Tuesday.

Who was the Greenwood Park Mall shooter?

Police have not released the identity of the shooter. All they have said so far is that the shooter was male. He was killed by a mall patron who was lawfully carrying a gun.

What type of weapon did the Greenwood Park Mall shooter use?

During a media briefing Sunday, police said the shooter was armed with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition. The type was weapon was not described beyond being a long gun.

"It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting," Ison said.

How was the Greenwood Park Mall shooter killed?

Ison said that the shooter was killed by another person at the mall who was armed. Ison said the "good Samaritan" was a 22-year-old man from Bartholomew County.

"The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," Ison said.

Emergency responders wait outside after a shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, 14 miles south of Indianapolis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Greenwood mall shooting update: Bystander stopped shooter