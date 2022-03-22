Watch live: Homicide trial continues for ex-Vanderbilt nurse Radonda Vaught

RaDonda Vaught, an ex-Vanderbilt nurse, has been indicted in Nashville with reckless homicide for a medical error that allegedly killed a patient.

Vaught, 38, faces charges of reckless homicide and impaired adult abuse in the 2017 death of Charlene Murphey.

Murphey, 75, died at Vanderbilt after being injected with the wrong drug. Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Smith laid out the basic facts of the case for the jury on Monday.

Vaught was stripped of her license by the Tennessee Board of Nursing in July, after the board initially chose not to investigate the death.

In testimony before the the board, Vaught admitted fault in administering the wrong medication, but has maintained her error came from flawed procedures at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. That testimony was not made as part of the criminal case against her.

Watch the stream of the trial below:

More coverage:

• Jury chosen in homicide trial of ex-Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught after fatal drug error

•As a nurse faces prison for a deadly error, her colleagues worry: Could I be next?

• In her first defense, RaDonda Vaught points blame back at Vanderbilt

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Watch live: Trial continues for ex-Vanderbilt nurse Radonda Vaught