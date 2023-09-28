Watch live: House Republicans begin impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden

House Republicans will hold a public hearing for an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden on Thursday morning.

The inquiry comes after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ordered the probe. The hearing, held by the House Oversight Committee, will focus on the "constitutional and legal questions surrounding the President’s involvement in corruption and abuse of public office,” Jessica Collins, spokesperson for the committee, previously told USA TODAY in a statement.

Has Biden been impeached? What is the impeachment process? Here's what you need to know.

Much of the inquiry is based on allegations that Biden financially benefited from his son, Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, although investigators have yet to produce any concrete evidence connecting the two.

The inquiry comes as the lawmakers are working to cut a deal to prevent a potential government shutdown beginning Oct. 1, which could impact millions of Americans.

