Watch live housing market panel discuss real estate outlook for 2024

The Tennessean in partnership with the Greater Nashville REALTORS® will broadcast a live discussion on the real estate outlook for 2024.

The 2024 Housing Market Panel features the following speakers:

Courtney Johnston, District 26 Metro Nashville Council Member

Miguel Vega, vice president, Nashville Mortgage Bankers Association

Nathan Weinberg, principal broker, MW Real Estate Co. and co-founder, Retrograde Coffee

Kevin Wilson, 2024 Greater Nashville REALTORS® president

2024 Housing Market Panel on Feb. 1, 2024, on Tennessean.com.

The discussion will be moderated by The Tennessean Opinion and Engagement Director David Plazas and Assistant Business Editor and Enterprise Reporter Sandy Mazza.

The panel will take place at 6 p.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 1, and you can watch the show in the video player below.

Send comments or questions to dplazas@tennessean.com.

Who are the members of the panel?

Courtney Johnston

Courtney Johnston is the Metro Councilmember from District 26. She has served since being elected in 2019 and was re-elected in 2023 in an unopposed race.

Courtney ran for office after seeing a need for better representation for her district, better fiscal responsibility and policy overall, as well as public safety countywide. Her focus is on public safety, improved infrastructure, smart development, fiscal management and efficient city services. Councilwoman Johnston has been a real estate agent in the Middle Tennessee area for 10 years and has served on the Greater Nashville Realtors Legislative Committee for four years.

Miguel Vega

Miguel Vega is the 2024 vice president of the Nashville Mortgage Bankers Association and is responsible for Revenue and Loan Origination Nuestro Financial and Novus Home Mortgage.

Miguel is a founding member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) in Louisville, Kentucky, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Knoxville and Nashville; member of the Tennessee Housing Development Agency Housing Industry Advisory Board; and frequent lecturer at Middle Tennessee State University on topics regarding U.S. Hispanic market trends, mortgage banking and organizational innovation

Nathan Weinberg

Nathan is the co-founder and principal broker of MW Real Estate as well as the co-founder of Retrograde Coffee and Stahlman Hospitality.

As a serial entrepreneur, Nathan works hard to bring his hospitality experience to the sales world. Nathan's diverse business background puts him in close touch with all aspects of local and regional development, business and social interests. Nathan lives and works in Nashville and has businesses locally and regionally.

Kevin Wilson

A Kentucky native, Kevin has lived in Nashville for more than 25 years. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of Belmont University.

Over the past 15-plus years, he has enjoyed a successful referral-based business as a REALTOR serving Middle Tennessee. Kevin now serves as president of Greater Nashville REALTORS as well as a director to TN REALTORS and the National Association of REALTORS. He is a broker with Pilkerton Realtors and currently resides in East Nashville.

