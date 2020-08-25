Watch live: Jacob Blake's family give update after police shooting

Jacob Blake's family and the attorney they retained, Ben Crump, are holding a press conference Tuesday to discuss Blake's condition after being shot by police. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was hospitalized in serious condition after police shot him several times in the back as he opened the door of a parked vehicle in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Crump says Blake's three sons witnessed the shooting.

How to watch the press conference on Jacob Blake What: Attorney Ben Crump, co-counsels Patrick Salvi and B'Ivory LaMarr, and Jacob Blake's family hold a press conferenceDate: Tuesday, August 25, 2020Time: 4 p.m. ET - 3 p.m. CTLocation: Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, WisconsinOnline stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Graphic video of the shooting emerged late Sunday on social media, sparking angry protests that led the city to declare an emergency curfew. On Monday, anger spilled into the streets for a second night, and police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied the curfew and threw bottles and shot fireworks at authorities who were guarding the courthouse.

The shooting comes three months after the death of George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of police in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. His death sparked a nationwide movement against racial injustice and police brutality.

