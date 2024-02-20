WATCH LIVE: JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio gives 2024 State of the District address
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio will give his annual State of the District address Tuesday.
His speech is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave. In years past, Pollio has reflected on recent district accomplishments, goals and ways he hopes to remedy challenges.
The district serves about 95,000 students and has endured a rather tumultuous year due to its transportation system and has struggled with student attendance. On the other hand, though, JCPS was just recognized as a leader in learning loss recovery after the pandemic.
