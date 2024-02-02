Watch live: Jennifer Crumbley testimony resumes in involutary manslaughter case

Jennifer Crumbley, the first parent in America to stand trial on charges seeking to imprison her over a child's school shooting, is back on the witness stand for a second day in an Oakland County courtroom.

The involuntary manslaughter charges against her and her husband, James, who goes on trial in March, allege that they were inattentive parents who ignored their son's mental health struggles and pleas for help, but bought him a gun on Black Friday 2021, which he used days later to kill four classmates at Oxford High School and injure seven other people.

Jennifer Crumbley's testimony Thursday sought to portray her as an involved, loving mother who — like school officials who let Ethan Crumbley stay in school after finding a drawing of a gun dripping blood — had no clue the teen would go on a rampage. Prosecutors will get their chance to question her today.

