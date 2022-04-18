Watch live: Judd gives new details in shooting death of St. Petersburg man in Polk
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Grady JuddSheriff of Polk County, Florida, U.S.
- Xavier JohnsonAmerican basketball player (1999-)
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is providing an update about the death of a St. Petersburg man who was shot to death in Davenport last week.
Judd is holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Polk County Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven. The Sheriff’s Office says he will release video of two new suspects in the Xavier Johnson homicide investigation.