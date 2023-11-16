Watch live: Kaitlin Armstrong trial closing arguments

Closing arguments are slated to begin in the Kaitlin Armstrong trial. Armstrong faces charges in the fatal shooting of professional bicyclist Anna "Mo" Wilson on May 11, 2022.

Armstrong, who faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted, did not testify Wednesday.

Dig deeper: DNA expert says Kaitlin Armstrong's DNA could have been transferred without touching bike

Prosecution witnesses in the nine-day trial said she was jealous of Wilson for briefly dating Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland, and said she talked about wanting to kill her.

Watch as both sides deliver closing arguments before the jury considers a verdict:

See Kaitlin Armstrong trial photos

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Kaitlin Armstrong trial live stream tied to Mo Wilson murder case