WATCH LIVE: Karen Read back in court as defense team seeks to get her bail dropped

Prior reporting:

DEDHAM, Mass. -- Karen Read on Friday is slated to return to a Dedham courtroom, where her defense team is expected to ask a judge to drop the bail in her murder case and release her on personal recognizance.

Last week, Read’s attorney David Yannetti, filed a motion in Norfolk Superior Court to have her bail removed, citing legal expenses, health complications, and what he described as “mounting evidence of her innocence.”

Read is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

O’Keefe was found unresponsive outside of 34 Fairview Road in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. Prosecutors say Read backed over O’Keefe in a snowstorm and left him for dead after a night of drinking.

Read’s Bail was initially set at $100,000 during her Superior Court arraignment. According to the filing, Judge Beverly J. Cannone reduced it to $80,000 on Feb. 8, 2023. Read posted the bail and was released from custody.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.
High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe
Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe
Her defense team is now asking for her release on personal recognizance.

“Read has had to spend considerable money on legal fees to properly defend herself and to obtain basic discovery material that should have been voluntarily turned over to the defense by the Commonwealth many months ago,” the filing states.

Yannetti also references “outstanding” items of evidence he says the defense has been waiting 19 months for.

Read’s defense team has argued that police failed to seriously consider any of the party attendees who were at 34 Fairview Road on Jan. 29, 2022, as potential suspects.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office has previously stated that eight people inside the home and three more outside have testified that O’Keefe never entered, and the office states that GPS data from O’Keefe’s phone supports that.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

