WATCH LIVE: Karen Read back in court as defense team seeks to get her bail dropped

Good morning from Norfolk Superior in Dedham where Karen Read just entered the courtroom with her defense team. The defense has filed a number of motions over the last couple weeks including a request to remove Read’s bail. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023

Karen Read Case

Judge Cannone allows:

-defense request to seek records of a Nest camera at Albert home. Brian Albert testified at grand jury that camera was not installed at time of John O’Keefe’s death. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023

In defense argument for the state to produce evidence, Read’s attorney Elizabeth Little says there were 5 searches of 34 Fairview where taillight pieces were found that were only documented by dates written on evidence bags — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023





Norfolk ADA Adam Lally says the defense argument that the prosecution is withholding evidence is “patently ridiculous”. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023





ADA Lally disputes that there were 5 additional searches of 34 Fairview. He told the Judge it’s the first time he’s heard that. Defense made that argument based on what they say are dates on evidence bags with taillight fragments. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023

Defense attorney Jackson says piece of hair found on Read’s bumper is not human but state continued to make that claim in filings after “no human DNA detected” by a lab. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023

ADA Lally says defense has misinterpreted the lab results. He says no DNA was detected on small root end of hair but more exhaustive testing is needed to confirm that. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023

Defense attorney David Yannetti says plow driver’s statement that he never saw a body when he passed by 34 Fairview at 2:30 am should be enough to end this case. “There was no body!” he says — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023

Yannetti now talking about Brian Albert’s dog Chloe. He says Canton animal control records show dog had attacked 2 people and both went to hospital. Defense argues gashes on O’Keefe’s arm are dog bites. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023

Yannetti in bail reduction argument: “My client is one of the most recognized criminal defendant in America”. Says she not going anywhere — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023

ADA Lally says there’s no change in circumstances since this case started and bail should remain. He scoffed at defense claims that evidence was planted — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023

Judge Cannone will not rule on bail reduction argument today. She wants Yannetti to file documents related to Karen Read’s finances. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023

Trial date for Karen Read just set for March 12, 2024. It’s not uncommon for trial dates to get pushed back but it’s now on the calendar. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) September 15, 2023

DEDHAM, Mass. -- Karen Read on Friday is slated to return to a Dedham courtroom, where her defense team is expected to ask a judge to drop the bail in her murder case and release her on personal recognizance.

Last week, Read’s attorney David Yannetti, filed a motion in Norfolk Superior Court to have her bail removed, citing legal expenses, health complications, and what he described as “mounting evidence of her innocence.”

Read is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

‘We know who did it’: Woman charged in death of Boston officer speaks out after setback in court

O’Keefe was found unresponsive outside of 34 Fairview Road in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. Prosecutors say Read backed over O’Keefe in a snowstorm and left him for dead after a night of drinking.

Read’s Bail was initially set at $100,000 during her Superior Court arraignment. According to the filing, Judge Beverly J. Cannone reduced it to $80,000 on Feb. 8, 2023. Read posted the bail and was released from custody.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

Her defense team is now asking for her release on personal recognizance.

“Read has had to spend considerable money on legal fees to properly defend herself and to obtain basic discovery material that should have been voluntarily turned over to the defense by the Commonwealth many months ago,” the filing states.

25 Investigates: Karen Read asks for security camera footage, court documents show

Yannetti also references “outstanding” items of evidence he says the defense has been waiting 19 months for.

Read’s defense team has argued that police failed to seriously consider any of the party attendees who were at 34 Fairview Road on Jan. 29, 2022, as potential suspects.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office has previously stated that eight people inside the home and three more outside have testified that O’Keefe never entered, and the office states that GPS data from O’Keefe’s phone supports that.

Parents of Karen Read, woman charged in Boston officer’s death: ‘My daughter will be free’

