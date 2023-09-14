Replay: Law enforcement announce death of Algona officer at news conference

Law enforcement and officials from the Algona Police Department, Kossuth County Sherrif's Office, Kossuth County Attorney's Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced the death of an Algona police officer during a Thursday morning news conference.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday near the Kossuth County Fairgrounds in Algona. Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, was killed trying to serve an arrest warrant on 43-year-old Kyle Ricke.

Ricke was arrested several hours later by the Brown County Sheriff's Office in rural Minnesota.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Replay: Law enforcement announce Algona Officer Kevin Cram killed