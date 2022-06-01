Watch live: Lebanon County DA speaks about sentencing of Kimberly Maurer

Kimberly Maurer, of Annville, was convicted in March for the role she played in the death of 12-year-old Max Schollenberger. On Wednesday, she will be sentenced for the crime.

It took a jury less than an hour to find her guilty on multiple counts of criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, involuntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children.

Maurer and Max Schollenberger's father, Scott Schollenberger Jr., were charged in the boy's neglect and death.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said she was proud of this verdict, saying that this trial showed the jurors "what pure evil personified looks like."

"It shows how a child could be tortured, starved and punished in every way for existing," she said. "And those twelve people stood up, looked (Maurer) in the face today and did right by that child."

Graf will speak Wednesday following Maurer's sentencing. The news conference will be streamed live below.

