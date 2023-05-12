Happening now. Watch Live: Lori Vallow Daybell verdict

Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mother whose children’s disappearance and fringe religious beliefs garnered national attention, has been on trial for more than a month for murder and conspiracy to murder in the deaths of two of her children, and conspiracy in the death of her husband Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy. Also, grand theft for allegedly stealing Social Security and child care benefits after her kids’ deaths.

Here is the livestream of the jury’s verdict will appear as soon as it goes live. It was announced for 12:45 p.m. today.