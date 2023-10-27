Watch live: Maine shooting latest as police give update in hunt for suspect Robert Card

Watch live as Maine State Police hold a news conference at Lewiston City Hall to discuss the mass shooting and manhunt in Lewiston on Friday (27 October).

The manhunt to catch Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card has now entered its third day after a dramatic raid on his home in Bowdoin ended with no arrest and no sign of the US Army Reservist.

On Thursday night, Maine police and FBI agents descended on his home and were heard shouting “FBI! Open the door!”, while members of the media were told to back off with their lights.

Mr Card is wanted on suspicion of murdering 18 victims and wounding 13 others in mass shootings across two locations on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The gunman first targeted the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and then the Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston before going on the run.

Several of the victims have now been named by family members, with a teenage boy among the dead.