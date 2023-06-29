WATCH LIVE: Man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend inside Worcester restaurant is being sentenced

LIVESTREAM: Sentencing underway for man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend Amanda Dabrowski inside Worcester restaurant

PREVIOUS REPORTING

WORCESTER, Mass. -- A man who was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Amanda Dabrowski, in a crowded Worcester restaurant in 2019 is slated to be sentenced Thursday.

Carlos Asencio, 32, was convicted last week of murder in the fatal stabbing of Dabrowski, 31, who was also his former work colleague.

Before jurors deliberated, prosecutors outlined their case against Asencio, calling the murder of Dabrowski “pre-meditated.”

‘Revenge and manipulation’: Trial begins for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Worcester bar

“First-degree murder accomplished by deliberate pre-mediated and with extreme atrocity and cruelty,” said Edward Karcasinas, Assistant District Attorney Worcester.

Karcasinas added, “Fueled by jealously and rage, Mr. Asencio murdered Amanda Dabrowski.”

During the trial, the prosecution said that Asencio tried to kill Amanda in her Ayer home, fled the country, and came back.

Asencio then tracked Dabrowski by taping a cell phone to her car and followed her to O’Connor’s Restaurant in Worcester where he entered with two large knives on July 3, 2019.

25 Investigates: The Murder of Amanda Dabrowski

Surveillance video showed Asencio wandering around the restaurant until he found Amanda and stabbed her 58 times.

Several patrons jumped in to try to save Amanda and secure Asencio who asked to die.

Asencio was also found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the injury of a patron who intervened.

