Watch live: Markeith Loyd trial jury selection continues

Jury selection in the trial of Markeith Loyd continues Wednesday at the Orange County Courthouse, accused of the 2017 killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Watch jury selection below or at youtube.com/watch?v=C101CuZo9Oc

Loyd, 46, faces the possibility of being sentenced to death if a 12-person jury finds him guilty of first-degree murder in Clayton’s death. Defense attorneys for Loyd, who has pleaded not guilty, plan to argue he was insane when he shot Clayton, having become convinced the police wanted to kill him.