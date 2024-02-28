Watch live: Memorial service for Burnsville first-responders
A public memorial service for three slain first responders has drawn thousands to a church in Eden Prairie. What a livestream of the memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. here:
On Wednesday, the sun cast a peach glow as it rose in a chilled blue sky above Grace Church. Inside the sanctuary, red and blue flowers adorned three large portraits of the slain Burnsville three: Police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and paramedic/firefighter Adam Finseth.
Also: Live updates from Burnsville and Eden Prairie as Minnesota remembers and mourns the three Burnsville first responders.
Elmstrand and Ruge, both 27, and Finseth, 40, died when a gunman opened fire on them as the first responders tried to assist a family during a domestic incident in the Dakota County suburb on Sunday, Feb. 18.
Burnsville police Sgt. Adam Medlicott, who was also shot by the gunman and is recovering, is scheduled to be one of the memorial service’s speakers, according to the program released less than an hour before the service by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Here’s the program, as provided by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety:
Order of Service
Processional
Posting of Colors
Welcome & Invocation: Chaplain Mark Patrick
Speakers: Mayor Elizabeth Kautz, Sgt. Adam Medlicott
Music: Officer Down, Hannah Ellis
Eulogies: Officer Mueller, Deputy Chief Smith, Captain Johannsen, Chief Schwartz, Chief Jungmann
Scripture Readings:
Lamentations 3:17 〜 24, Michael Ruge
Romans 12:9 〜 21, Mike Seafolk
John 15:12 〜 17, Brad Finseth
Meditation: Chaplain Mark Patrick
Music: There will be a Light
Prayers & Benediction: Chaplain Mark Patrick
Firefighters Prayer
Bell Service
Music: Amazing Grace
Flag Fold & Presentation
Last Call
Retire Colors
Recessional
Outdoor Honors
Firing of Three Volleys | Taps | Fly Over
Pallbearers:
Nathan Elzen, Ryan Schaefer, Dan Wical, Riley Yule, Pete Mueller, Andrew Forsman
Austin Smith, Eric Yngsdal, Mark Richardson, Lucas Kammerer, Andy Atwater, Andrew Slama, John Wisniewski, Tim Wiebusch, Tim Nordstrom
Erik Johnson, Pat Cassidy, Carissa Elmstrand, Nate Mortenson, Erik Castruita, Gabby Castruita, Carlos Castruita, Brianna Miller, Fil Gilbert, Mike Seafolk, Caleb Gieske
