Watch live: Memphis authorities, U.S. Marshals provide update on Young Dolph murder case

U.S. Marshals and Memphis authorities plan for a media briefing regarding rapper Young Dolph's murder case Wednesday.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis and Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich planned for a joint press conference at the Odell Horton Federal building in Memphis, following the arrest of Justin Johnson.

Johnson was captured Tuesday in Indiana for his suspected role in the shooting death of Young Dolph, whose legal name is Adolph Thornton Jr.

Johnson was captured after a coordinated investigation by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according a U.S. Marshals release.

A second suspect in Thornton's case, Cornelius Smith, was also indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on several charges, including first degree murder, according to Weirich's office.

Smith was arrested on Dec. 9 in Southaven, Mississippi.

Thornton was killed on Nov. 17 after two suspects shot him at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis.

