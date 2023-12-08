Watch live: Michigan State announces Kevin Guskiewicz as university president

The water fountains in front of the MSU Library and Beaumont Tower on the campus of Michigan State University, seen Thursday, May 19, 2022.

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is holding special meeting at 8 a.m. Friday to address personnel action.

The specific nature of the meeting wasn't disclosed, but there was wide speculation that it could be an announcement on the next university president. And it is: Kevin Guskiewicz, who served as chancellor of the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, was named the next university president of Michigan State.

MSU had been searching for a president since August, when Interim President Teresa Woodruff said she would not be seeking the permanent position.

How to watch the MSU Board of Trustees meeting

You can watch the meeting by following this link Friday, beginning at 8 a.m. Or you can watch below (Tap here if you can't see video embed):

The Lansing State Journal contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Watch live: Kevin Guskiewicz named Michigan State University president